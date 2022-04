Casas was not considered for a promotion when the Red Sox opted to call up Franchy Cordero, according to manager Alex Cora, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

While Casas is Boston's top prospect, it would have been a bit surprising if they'd called him up while he was hitting .225/.364/.437 through 20 games at Triple-A. Casas could certainly force the issue later this summer, particularly if Bobby Dalbec continues to struggle.