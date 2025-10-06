Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow on Monday would not commit to Casas (knee) being the team's starting first baseman next season, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Breslow also noted that while Casas is "doing really well" in his recovery from surgery in May to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee, he could not guarantee the 25-year-old will be ready in time for Opening Day. If healthy, Casas is the heavy favorite to break camp as Boston's primary first baseman, but the Red Sox are keeping their options open at this early juncture of the offseason. Injuries have limited Casas to just 92 games over the last two seasons, and he slashed only .182/.277/.303 across 29 contests in 2025 before his knee injury.