Red Sox's Triston Casas: Not starting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Casas is out of the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Casas will take a seat against southpaw Blake Snell on Friday for the series opener against San Diego. Justin Turner will handle first base and hit second with Casas on the bench.
