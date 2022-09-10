Casas isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
Casas started the last five games and went 2-for-18 with a two-run homer, two walks and seven strikeouts. He'll get a day off while Christian Arroyo starts at first base and bats seventh.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Swats first MLB homer•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Singles in debut•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Officially promoted Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Called up, per report•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Staying in Triple-A for now•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Returns to action in Worcester•