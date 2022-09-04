Casas had his contract selected by the Red Sox on Sunday.

Casas is considered Boston's top prospect and will now receive his first taste of big-league action. The 22-year-old has been limited by injury to 72 games with Triple-A Worcester this year, but he played well when available and posted a .273/.382/.481 slash line with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. Casas should take over as the Red Sox's primary first baseman for the stretch run.

