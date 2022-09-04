Casas had his contract selected by the Red Sox on Sunday.
Casas is considered Boston's top prospect and will now receive his first taste of big-league action. The 22-year-old has been limited by injury to 72 games with Triple-A Worcester this year, but he played well when available and posted a .273/.382/.481 slash line with 11 home runs and 38 RBI. Casas should take over as the Red Sox's primary first baseman for the stretch run.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Called up, per report•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Staying in Triple-A for now•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Returns to action in Worcester•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Set for weekend return at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Begins hitting and fielding•