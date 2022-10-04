site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Out against lefty
Casas is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.
Casas will head to the bench with southpaw Jeffrey Springs on the hill for the Rays. Eric Hosmer is starting at first base and batting seventh.
