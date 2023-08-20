Casas (tooth) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

The 23-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game due to a tooth infection. According to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Casas has a follow-up appointment for the issue and could be back in the lineup Monday in Houston if he checks out OK. Justin Turner will receive another look at first base Sunday in the Bronx.