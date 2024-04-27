The Red Sox transferred Casas (ribs) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Casas was diagnosed with a cartilage tear in his left ribcage Friday, and he won't be eligible to rejoin the Red Sox until at least June 21 as a result of his move to the 60-day IL. The Red Sox made the transaction to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Garrett Cooper, whom the team acquired from the Cubs on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations. Once he arrives in Boston, Cooper will likely take over as the team's everyday first baseman in Casas' stead. Whether Casas is able to return from the IL when first eligible in late June likely won't become clear until weeks down the road, when he could be ready to resume workouts.