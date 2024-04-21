The Red Sox placed Casas on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left rib strain, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The 24-year-old exited Saturday's contest with rib discomfort and will now be sidelined for at least the rest of April after being diagnosed with a strain, though he's without an official timeline for his return. Bobby Dalbec is the only other player with a start at first base this season and should have an expanded role while Casas is sidelined. Tyler Heineman was recalled from Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.