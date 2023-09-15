Casas was scratched from the lineup Friday at Toronto due to right shoulder soreness, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Casas may have tweaked his shoulder at some point during Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, but it's not considered serious and he'll be day-to-day leading into the remainder of Boston's weekend series versus the Blue Jays. Justin Turner is starting at first base Friday as Masataka Yoshida fills the DH role. Ceddanne Rafaela will play center field and hit leadoff.
