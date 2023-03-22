Casas (finger) is slated to return to the Red Sox' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday versus the Pirates, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas had to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup and will remain out Wednesday due to a left pinkie injury he suffered while catching a medicine ball in the weight room, but he'll be back in there Thursday. The young first baseman has clubbed a pair of home runs this spring while putting up a .952 OPS.