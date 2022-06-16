Casas (ankle) has been able to run but only with the help of an anti-gravity treadmill, Katie Morrison of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas has been out for nearly a month with a sprained right ankle. The fact that he's at least making some progress is significant, but he's yet to even work out while putting his full wait on the injured leg, so he still has plenty of work to do before being activated from the minor-league injured list. Once he's healthy, it will likely still be a bit more time before the Red Sox decide to promote him for his big-league debut, as his .248/.359/.457 slash line in 36 games for Triple-A Worcester prior to the injury was good but not dominant.