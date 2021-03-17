Casas was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas was away from the team early in spring training to address a non-baseball medical issue, but he appeared in Grapefruit League games over the past week. The 21-year-old went 0-for-6 with one RBI, one walk and two strikeouts over four contests. He'll now head to minor-league camp before beginning the regular season in the minors.

More News