Casas went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 5-3 win against Atlanta on Wednesday.

Casas' perfect day at the plate included a seventh-inning solo shot off Spencer Strider that cut Atlanta's lead to a single run. The Boston first baseman has collected multiple hits in four of his past five contests, going 9-for-16 (.563 average) with three home runs, six RBI and a 5:4 BB:K during that span. While Casas' .253 season batting average is nothing to shout about, he's maintained a .360 OBP on the strength of an excellent 14.9 percent walk rate and has blasted 15 long balls, six of which have come in his past 11 games.