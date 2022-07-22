Casas (ankle) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Casas hasn't played at the Triple-A level since May 17 due to a right ankle sprain, but he'll start at first base Friday before likely serving as the designated hitter Saturday. Over 36 Triple-A games this year, he's slashed .248/.359/.457 with six homers, 22 runs and 22 RBI.
