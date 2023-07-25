Casas went 6-for-10 with two home runs, a triple, two walks, five runs and four RBI while starting in all three games of the Red Sox's series with the Mets over the weekend.

After enduring a brief lull at the plate heading into the All-Star break, Casas has emerged as one of the early standouts thus far in the second half of the season. On the heels of a big weekend against New York in which he produced exactly two hits in every game, Casas is now slashing .462/.548/1.115 with five long balls and a 5:8 BB:K in nine post-break contests. Casas may still receive select days off against left-handed pitching, but the young first baseman is starting to fully unlock the power and on-base skills that made him a much-ballyhooed prospect heading into the season.