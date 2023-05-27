Casas went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Casas had gone 10 games without a multi-hit effort entering Friday, and he was batting just .185 in that span. While it's far from erasing his quiet start to the year, this was a positive effort from the first baseman. He's still hitting a meager .197 with a .700 OPS, six home runs, six doubles, 16 RBI and 21 runs scored through 44 contests. Until he can find some consistency, he's likely to be out of the lineup versus most left-handed pitchers.