Casas (shoulder) was scratched from the lineup for the second consecutive day Saturday against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Casas had been set to return from a shoulder issue after just a one-game absence, but the Red Sox have decided he needs more time to heal. Given that the team has seemingly folded its hand for the season, as they sit 7.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot and recently fired top executive Chaim Bloom, it makes sense that they'd err on the side of caution with their young slugger. Justin Turner moves to first base in Casas' absence, with Masataka Yoshida moving to designated hitter, Adam Duvall sliding to Yoshida's spot in left field and Wilyer Abreu entering the lineup as the center fielder.