Casas was scratched from the lineup Friday at Toronto for undisclosed reasons.

Justin Turner will start at first base as Masataka Yoshida shifts to the DH role and Ceddanne Rafaela is added to the mix in center field. There is no word yet as to what prompted the Red Sox to scratch Casas from Friday's series opener against the Blue Jays. He played both halves of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.