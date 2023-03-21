Casas was scratched from the Red Sox' Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday due to unspecified reasons, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear whether Casas is dealing with an injury, but that should be revealed soon. Daniel Palka took his place in the lineup.
