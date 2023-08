Casas was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees with an infected tooth, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox have yet to announce a timeline for Casas' return, but if it's an issue that can be fixed with routine dental work, he's likely not looking at a long absence. Justin Turner will shift from designated hitter to first base in Casas' absence, with Adam Duvall entering the lineup as the DH.