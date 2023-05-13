Casas will be on the bench against southpaw Steven Matz and the Cardinals on Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Casas technically got a start against a lefty on Wednesday, but Dylan Lee was merely an opener for Atlanta on that occasion. Prior to that, Casas had sat against five straight southpaws, and it seems as though his platoon role is still in place. Given that he's hitting .180/.317/.370 overall even while largely being protected from facing same-sided pitching, it's unlikely Casas' role expands any time soon. As usual, Justin Turner will be the first baseman in his absence.