Casas will be on the bench Saturday against lefty Bailey Falter and the Phillies, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas started against five of the first eight lefties the Red Sox faced, but he's now been on the bench against each of the last five. He's failed to make much of an impact at the plate at the start of his first full season, hitting .156/.291/.289, though a .186 BABIP deserves at least some of the blame for that. Justin Turner will be the first baseman Saturday, with Rob Refsnyder taking Turner's usual spot at designated hitter.