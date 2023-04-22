Casas will hit the bench Saturday against lefty Wade Miley and the Brewers.
Casas appears to have something halfway between a platoon role and an everyday job this season. He's started against all 12 righties the Red Sox have faced, but his off day Saturday means he's been on the bench against five out of 10 southpaws thus far. Given that he's hitting just .136/.268/.288 overall, a sudden uptick in playing time doesn't seem to be in the cards. Justin Turner will play first base in his absence, with Masataka Yoshida resting his legs as the designated hitter and Rob Refsnyder entering the lineup in left field.