Casas is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The 25-year-old will take a seat against Chicago lefty Martin Perez, as the first baseman has yet to receive a start against a southpaw this season. Casas has struggled to a .172/.243/.266 slash line through 70 plate appearances this year, and he's unlikely to break out of the platoon without first coming alive versus righties. Romy Gonzalez will receive another start at first base for Boston.