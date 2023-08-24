Casas is not in the lineup for Thursday's tilt in Houston, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Casas is not dealing with any known injury, but it's odd to see him not starting versus a right-hander, especially after he just missed two games over the weekend with a tooth infection. Justin Turner is at first base Thursday, with Masataka Yoshida in the designated hitter spot.
