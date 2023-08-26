Casas will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Casas will hit the bench against lefty Julio Urias. He sat against the majority of the lefties the Red Sox faced over the first four months of the season but was in the lineup against all six southpaws the team faced in August prior to Saturday's absence. Justin Turner will start at first base.
