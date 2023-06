Casas will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Casas finds himself on the bench against a righty (Clarke Schmidt) for just the third time all season. His first full season hasn't gone as planned, as he's hit .208/.330/.375 across 230 plate appearance, though he does at least owns an .819 OPS over his last 10 games. Justin Turner will handle first base Saturday.