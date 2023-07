Casas isn't in the Red Sox's lineup Saturday against the Blue Jays, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will start the game on the mound for Toronto, meaning the left-handed bat of Casas will stay put in the dugout. Justin Turner will cover first base in Casas' absence, moving Masataka Yoshida into the DH spot and Rob Refsnyder in as the starting left fielder, batting leadoff.