Casas (knee) has been at Boston's training facility in Fort Myers since the end of the regular season, Lauren Campbell of MassLive.com reports.

It's unclear the type of activity in which Casas has been engaged, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora continues to have faith in the young first baseman, who was limited to 29 games last season. "That's great for a young guy to know what he needs to do to compete," the manager said. "He's done that. Hopefully we can get him heathy." The shortened 2025 season was the second consecutive one for Casas, who was limited to 63 games in 2024 due to a fractured rib. Casas is not a lock to return as the starting first baseman, and the Red Sox are rumored to have interest in free agent first baseman Pete Alonso.