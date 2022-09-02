Casas will remain at Triple-A Worcester for now but could be added to the major-league roster later in September, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about Casas, noting the prospect could be up with the team before the end of the season, but the manager said the organization wants him getting regular reps for the WooSox after missing two months with an ankle injury. "He's still getting his at-bats, he's getting his repetitions. That's the most important thing. Everybody gets excited, 'Yeah, get him here and do this.' But as of now, I think that's the best way for him to keep getting reps and keep getting better," Cora said. Casas has a .926 OPS with five home runs and 15 RBI over 35 games (166 plate appearances) since rejoining Worcester on July 22. There's definitely a need at first base, which could be where Casas lands Opening Day of 2023.