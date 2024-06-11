Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas (ribs) is fielding grounders but hasn't been cleared to swing a bat, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Casas had said previously that he was hoping to begin swinging a bat this past weekend, but he's still not ready to take that step yet. The first baseman has been aiming for a return to the Red Sox' active roster around July 1, but that's a very rough timetable since he still has numerous boxes he needs to check.
