Red Sox's Triston Casas: Stops hitting due to wrist issue

Casas (abdomen/knee) has been shut down from hitting due to a wrist issue, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas is still recovering from both a May 2025 procedure to repair a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee and an intercostal strain on his left side that he sustained in April. He's progressed enough in his rehab program to swing a bat, but those activities will be put on pause after a wrist issue flared up. It's not clear when or if Casas will return from the injured list this season, but a return to hitting -- followed by a rehab assignment -- would be positive steps for the 26-year-old slugger.