Casas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Casas reached double-digit homers when he led off the fourth inning with his 10th in 79 games. Interestingly, he was replaced in the final two innings by Justin Turner, who started at second base and moved to first when manager Alex Cora inserted Christian Arroyo at the key stone. Casas has had issues in the field and ranks 36th with minus-7 outs above average among MLB first basemen.