Casas went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to Tampa Bay.
Casas swatted his first of what's expected to be many home runs in the majors. With both Franchy Cordero (ankle) and Eric Hosmer (back) sidelined and unlikely to play again in 2022, the Red Sox will give Casas plenty of at-bats over the final weeks of the season in preparation for what should be a full-time gig in 2023.
