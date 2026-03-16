Casas (knee) was able to take simulated at-bats in a minor-league game Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Casas admitted last week that he doesn't anticipate playing in Grapefruit League contest, but the Red Sox are comfortable having him serve as a designated hitter in controlled games on the back fields of camp. Though the 26-year-old is facing no restrictions at the plate, he's not yet cleared to run the bases or slide while he works to regain strength in his surgically repaired left knee. Casas is without a definitive timeline to make his season debut, though the expectation is that he'll be out for at least the first month of the 2026 campaign.