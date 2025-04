Casas is not in the starting lineup for the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Casas will take a seat after going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts in the team's 5-4 extra-inning win in Game 1 on Sunday. Romy Gonzalez will draw the start at first base and bat seventh versus St. Louis.