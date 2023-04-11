Casas is absent from the Red Sox' lineup for Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay.
The Rays are throwing left-hander Shane McClanahan, so it's not a surprise to see Casas on the bench even though he's been better against lefties in a very limited sample this season. Bobby Dalbec will get the call at first base. The Red Sox are lined up to face a lot of lefties over the next week, so it's not a great time to have Casas in your fantasy lineup.
