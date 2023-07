Casas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The lefty-hitting Casas will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Oakland while southpaw Ken Waldichuk takes the hill for the Athletics. With Rafael Devers (calf) having been cleared to start at third base following a two-game absence, Justin Turner will move across the diamond to fill in for Casas at first base.