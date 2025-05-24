The Red Sox transferred Casas (knee) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Casas underwent surgery in early May to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee and will aim to be healthy for the 2026 season. The move corresponds with the Red Sox selecting Marcelo Mayer's contract from Triple-A Worcester while placing Alex Bregman (quad) on the 10-day injured list.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Recovering from surgery•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Likely done for 2025•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Facing extended absence•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Stretchered off field•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Continuing to work in platoon•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Sitting out nightcap•