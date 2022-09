Casas went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and one steal in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Yankees.

Casas got Boston on the board with a two-run homer to score Rafael Devers in the second inning. Boston would go on to lose the game in extras, but the showing was a good sign for Cassas who was just 2-for-21 in the big leagues entering Tuesday. The home run gives manager Alex Cora good reason to continue to roll with the rookie as the Red Sox are out of the playoff race.