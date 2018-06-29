Red Sox's Triston Casas: Undergoes season-ending thumb surgery

Casas underwent season-ending surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb Thursday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Boston's first-round pick lasted just two games into his first professional season before suffering the injury. He's expected to be able to participate in instructs in the fall, Drellich reports. The injury could set back Casas' development, though he's only 18 years old and will have plenty of time to catch up to his peers.