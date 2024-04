Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Casas is undergoing tests for a rib injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Cora noted that it's not an oblique injury which forced Casas from Saturday's game against the Pirates after just one plate appearance. However, the skipper admitted to having some concern about the first baseman, so it certainly seems as though the injury list is a possibility. The results of Casas' tests should be available later Saturday or Sunday.