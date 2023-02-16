Casas will share first base with the right-handed hitting Justin Turner, but it will not be a strict platoon, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "We'll protect Triston from certain lefties. We'll protect him from the workload," Cora said when asked about the job share.

Cora also noted last season's ankle injury that forced Casas to miss more than two months of development time as a factor in giving the prospect some days off. Casas would have struggle to mightily -- like Bobby Dalbec did in 2022 -- to be dislodged from the position. Turner hasn't played first base since 2015 and has just 25 starts (14 complete games) worth of experience at the position. Turner's primary role will be the designated hitter.