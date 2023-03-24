Casas and Alex Verdugo will be the preferred options in the leadoff spot against right-handed pitching, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com Friday.
Cora will use Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo at leadoff versus left-handers as he mixes and matches at the top of the batting order. Casas would have more pop than most leadoff hitters, but his excellent batting eye makes him a fit. He's reached base at a .400 clip this spring while slugging a couple dingers.
