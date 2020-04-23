Casas will return to High-A Salem whenever the 2020 season begins, Ian Cundall of SoxProsepcts.com reports.

Casas played mostly at Low-A Greenville before a two-game stint at Salem in 2019. Depending on which prospect list you're viewing, the 20-year-old is number one or two in the organization. The 6-foot-4, 252-pounder, who has grown since being drafted, is expected to make a permanent move from third to first base for the Salem Red Sox in 2020. He has plus-plus power with potential to be a middle-of-the-order bat, which should overcome concerns about being a first base-only prospect. Casas did not have much exposure to left-handers last season -- 104 plate appearances, 33 percent strikeout rate, .733 OPS -- so that will be an area to watch in 2020. The swing-and-miss will always be part of his game, but Casas has a relatively good understanding of the zone and should get on base with regularity.