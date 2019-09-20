Casas was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the Red Sox minor-league system, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Casas, the team's first-round in 2018, slashed .256/.350/.480 with 20 homers, 26 doubles, five triples and 81 RBI in 118 games at Low-A Greenville and two games at High-A Salem this season. He entered the organization as a third baseman but was used primarily at first base in 2019. With Rafael Devers locked in at the hot corner for the next few seasons, Casas moved across the diamond to a position of need within the organization.