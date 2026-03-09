Red Sox's Triston Casas: Won't play in spring training games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Casas (knee) conceded Monday that he will not play in any Grapefruit League games, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Casas had hoped to play in some spring training contests before the schedule concludes, but he will run out of time. He has yet to do any baserunning or sliding, and a clearer timetable for his game readiness won't be available until he checks off those boxes. Casas is working his way back from patellar tendon surgery on his left knee.
