Casas' knee injury will prevent him from returning to play for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican winter league, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Casas had only played three games for Tigres before developing knee soreness in mid-October. The Red Sox are reportedly unconcerned about long-term issues but didn't want him risking anything in winter ball. He was down in the Dominican to make up for lost development time after missing nearly two months with a high ankle sprain, but he'll instead wind up heading into 2023 as the Red Sox's primary first baseman or designated hitter without the benefit of those extra at-batas.