Casas started at first base and went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Casas was back on the field after serving as the designated hitter Tuesday, when manager Alex Cora told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Casas will play fewer games at first base for the immediate future amid fielding woes. The manager discussed adding "a series of drills" to make Casas a quicker and better infielder, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com. Most notably, Casas' pre-pitch movements need adjustments. "He was stepping back instead of going forward. We've been noticing this," Cora said. The Red Sox are also working on his pre-game preparation, according to Chad Jennings of The Athletic.